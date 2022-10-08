Tivy JV powers past SA Pieper

Tivy’s Domynik Vasquez ran for four touchdowns, including an 80-yarder on the game’s opening play, and the Antlers cruised to a 37-13 win over San Antonio Pieper in District 13-5A Division II junior varsity action Thursday at Antler Stadium.
Vasquez added TD runs of 7, 17 and 38 yards, and Cade Jones tossed a 23-yard scoring pass to Adam Chancellor as Tivy improved to 2-1 in district play and 6-1 overall.
Juan Pablo Rivera booted four extra-point kicks and a 26-yard field goal to round out the Antlers’ scoring.
Tivy’s Darren Dominguez and Rocky DeLeon both set up touchdowns with long pass receptions on offense, and Graham Ballay had a touchdown called back by a penalty.
Keaton Herman picked off a Pieper pass at the start of the second half to help fuel a solid Antler defensive effort, and Eric Batts had a strong game defensively.
The Antlers continue district play Oct. 20 at Bastrop-Cedar Creek. Game time is 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.