Pirates close out first-ever soccer season

Mauricio Gallegos had Center Point’s last goal of its first-ever foray into high school soccer when he booted a penalty kick during the Pirates 2-1 loss to Calls SA KIPP Academy on Monday, Jan. 23 at Pirate Stadium.
The Pirates finished regular season action 0-3-1, scoring nine goals while allowing 11. The team scrimmaged six times, and when combined with a couple of their matches the Pirates (Class 2A) found themselves going against such established programs from Liberty Hill (5A), Marble Falls (4A), Bandera (4A), and Hondo (3A).
“For Center Point’s first-ever soccer team, we played with a lot of heart,” said coach Anthony Peralta.
“Some of these kids had never played or they stopped playing for a couple of years, but no matter what they played their hardest. We played against bigger schools that have played together for years, but we adapted quickly through our own strengths and weaknesses. I look forward on watching these young men grow to become a team to be reckoned with. Next season will be here before we know it and we will be ready,” said Peralta.
