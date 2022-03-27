Lady Antlers compete in Wimberly, Fiedler records personal record

WIMBERLEY – Tivy Lady Antlers prepped for their own home track and field meet by having a veteran return from injury, setting one personal record, and placing in six events at the Texan Relays hosted at Wimberley High School on Thursday.
Jamie Jackson, who had her senior basketball season end after five games due to a shoulder injury, returned to the track and came in third in the 300 hurdles with a time of 50.10 which gave Tivy its best finish in races.
Toby Trieber matched Jackson’s third with one in high jump when she cleared 5-0.
Alyssa Pena ran 12:50 to take fourth in the 3200, fifth came from the 4x100 relay, and sixth places were in the 800 meters and 4x400 relay.
The 4x100 consisted of Stella Hendricks, Solaya Gorham, My Tran Dang, and Jazlyn Belmontes. The four turned in 52.4.
Hendricks, Millie Howerton, Trieber and Madellyn Fiedler grouped together in the 4x400 and finished with 4:24.
Fiedler set a personal best in the 800 meters with 2:33.
Tivy finished eighth in the varsity girls’ division with 20 points and was ahead of San Antonio Feast, Gonzales, Canyon Lake, SA Reagan, Lockhart and Comal Pieper. Wimberley won the meet followed by Fredericksburg, Geronimo Navarro, Comal Davenport, Boerne, Blanco and Bastrop Cedar Creek.
Tivy hosts its annual Coach Charlie Dobbs-Antlers Relays on Thursday, starting at 4 p.m. with field events. Races begin at 6:05 p.m.
Junior Varsity
The JV Lady Antlers made some noise with four first places that helped the team finish third overall in their standings with 74 points.
Lily Chavez won the 3200 meters (13:35), Hannah Hood took the 800 (2:38), Rowyn Bowlby was ahead in the 100 hurdles (17.60), and Pilar Garcia came in first in the 300 hurdles (50.40)
(0) comments
