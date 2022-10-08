Lady Antlers sweep district foe SA Wagner

SAN ANTONIO – The Lady Antlers got their first sweep of a District 26-5A opponent when they beat San Antonio Wagner in three sets Friday, raising Tivy’s district volleyball record to 5-4.
Scores went 25-12, 25-10, 25-12, which defeathered the Thunderbirds for the second time since Tivy’s first loop victory was at their expense in September. Tivy moved within one game of .500 (17-18) with the win.
Tivy’s junior duo of Taylor Kubacak and Karlyn Dyal were ringleaders in Tivy’s fourth win over the past five matches behind the strength of double-double performances.
Kubacak had 15 digs and 10 kills, while Dyal finished with 14 digs and 13 assists.
Additional kills thrown in were from Dyal (7), Stella Hendricks (6), Allie Finch (5), Reelyn Andreas (3), Judah Davis (3), Grace Copeland (3), and Ellie Harper (1).
Dealing aces were Madellyn Fiedler (4), Copeland (3), Kubacak (2), Emma Miller (1), and Davis (1).
Fiedler, a sophomore, matched Dyal in assists with 13, Kubacak had nine and Miller had three.
Finch blocked two shots and one block each showed up for Dyal, Kubacak and Andreas.
After Kubacak and Dyal in the digs department came Miller’s 14, Copeland with five, Davis with four, Hendricks and Andreas with three apiece, Finch and Fiedler with two each. Hattie Ahrens with one.
Friday’s home match is against Smithson Valley on what is ‘Senior Night’ when Miller and Finch will be recognized.
LADY ANTLERS VOLLYBALL BOXSCORE
Friday, Oct. 7
Tivy over SA Wagner 25-12, 25-10, 25-12
Stat Leaders for Tivy: Kills: Taylor Kubacak 10, Karlyn Dyal 7, Stella Hendricks 6, Allie Finch 5, Reelyn Andreas 3, Judah Davis 3, Grace Copeland 3, Ellie Harper 1; Aces: Madellyn Fiedler 4, Copeland 3, Kubacak 2, Emma Miller 1, Davis 1; Assists: - Fiedler 13, Dyal 13, Kubacak 9, Miller 3; Blocks: Finch 2, Dyal 1, Kubacak 1, Andreas 1; Digs: Kubacak 15, Dyal 14, Miller 14, Copeland 5, Davis 4, Hendricks 3, Andreas 3, Finch 2, Fiedler 2, Hattie Ahrens 1
Overall Record: 17-18
District Record: 5-4
Upcoming: Friday: host Smithson Valley (Senior Night) 5:15/5:15 & 6:30; Tuesday: @ Seguin
