Lady Antlers handle Buda Johnson

The Tivy Lady Antlers set up a big week of games by pulling past Buda Johnson 44-23 on Friday for another win in girls’ District 26-5A basketball action.
Tivy’s latest victory got the Lady Antlers to 11-2 in district (22-10 overall) with front runner New Braunfels Canyon on the road Tuesday and Boerne Champion coming to Kerrville on Friday. Canyon enters the week 14-0 against the district and Champion and tivy have the same number of loop losses.
“It helped us that we won against Johnson. Now we need to ramp up on defense and work on hitting open shots against the zone defense that Canyon and Champion will probably show us,” said Tivy head coach Christy Dill.
Johnson and Seguin are locked in a battle for fourth concerning playoff seedings as district winds down.
Defense was on display throughout the game based on the fact Tivy locked down the Jaguars to single numbers in each of the first three quarters, including one in the second when the Lady Antlers turned their 10-point advantage into 14 at halftime, 22-8.
The defense continued trending in the third quarter when Tivy outscored the Jaguars 14-5 and Desiree Abrigo forced three turnovers herself by taking offensive charges all in the span of five minutes.
“Desiree earned three awards for those charges. She is willing to give herself up and that helps since they are turnovers and fouls against the other team,” said coach Dill.
Abrigo wound up with three points as well and was part of seven Lady Antlers netting markers for the team.
Emma Schumacher had a strong game with 16 points that included a pair of treys. Riley Dill added nine, Ashlee Zirkel finished with seven. Jaida Davis five, while Stella Hendricks and Amelia Balser posted two points apiece. Zirkel sank five of Tivy’s free throws on six attempts.
“We are at the point of the season where the kids are doing a good job of adjusting on the fly, and we as coaches can just verbalize things rather than have to draw them up,” said coach Dill.
In addition to facing New Braunfels Canyon and Champion, Tivy ends the regular season at Dripping Springs on Tuesday, Feb. 8.
Junior Varsity
The Lady Antlers junior varsity team downed Buda Johnson 46-38.
Scoring was accomplished by Kyra Wheatfall and Solaya Gorham at 13 points each, Maddy Fiedler with 10, My Tran Fang with eight, and Julie Pena with two.
LADY ANTLERS v BUDA JOHNSON – JAN 28
TIVY 17 5 14 8 (44)
JOHNSON 7 1 5 10 (23)
TIVY Emma Schumacher 4-2-2-16, Riley Dill 3-1-0-9, Ashlee Zirkel 1-0-5-7, Jaida Davis 1-1-0-5, Desiree Abrigo 1-0-1-3, Amelia Balser 1-0-0-2, Stella Hendricks 1-0-0-2
JOHNSON Snyder 2-2-0-10, Aguirre 4-0-1-9, Martinez 1-0-0-2, Colvin 0-0-2-2
Halftime: Tivy 22, Johnson 8
FT’s: Tivy 15-8 (53.3-percent); Johnson 7-3 (42.8-percent)
3’s: Tivy Schumacher (2), Dill (1), Davis (1); Johnson Snyder (2)
