Pirates have rough night in Ozona

OZONA – Center Point broke its scoreless streak that had extended to 16 quarters, but that was small consolation as the Pirates fell to the Ozona Lions 53-6 in District 14-2A Division-I football action Friday.
Fernando Rivera scratched across from the 3-yard line with 30 seconds remaining in the third quarter to give Center Point its first touchdown since the first half against Sabinal in the season’s third game, which happened to be the last time the Pirates came away with a win. The try for extra points failed.
Alexis Hernandez rushed for 79 yards and derrick Dominguez caught a pass for 26 yards, which represents Center Point’s best air total of the year.
The Pirates (2-5, 0-2) host Harper for homecoming Friday. Center Point won last year’s meeting. Harper is coming in with its first loss of the year after dropping a 49-7 decision to Mason.
