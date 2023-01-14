Tivy JV sweeps, freshmen split on the week

Tivy sub-varsity teams combined to go 3-1 in their games with San Antonio Veterans Memorial Friday night at Antler Gym and Comal Pieper Tuesday to precede wins by the varsity Antlers.
Junior varsity
Tivy's junior varsity beat Veterans Memorial 51-40 and Pieper 68-59.
In the Veterans game, Sam Ibarra and Mason Houston went for 15 and 12 points, respectively.
Izaiah Vega (9), Taylor Lidiak (5), Maurice King (4), Jackson Way (3), Darren Dominguez (2), and Payton Bailey (1) rounded out scoring.
Against Pieper, Ibarra recorded 19 points, Vega added 18, Houston pitched in 12, Andrew Valenzuela finished with nine, King dropped in four, while Lidiak, Dominguez and D.J. Rodarte all earned two points.
Freshmen split
Tivy’s freshmen team blasted Veterans Memorial 51-31 after losing its previous game to Pieper 70-47.
President Calamaco scored 18 against the Patriots after getting 12 against Pieper.
Anthony Montoya had 17 points in the win over Veterans and eight in the Pieper game. George Eastland went for seven against SAVM and two against Pieper.
Anthony Sanchez’ production was five points against Veterans and seven against Pieper. Khaleb Ortiz chipped in four in the win over SAVM.
Jeremiah Wright added 12 when Tivy faced Pieper, Alan Viera added four, while Angel Puno and John Torres each had one in the Pieper game.
