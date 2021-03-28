Beckerson, Dominguez lead Pirates at meet

CENTER POINT — Center Point’s Victoria Beckerson and Derrick Dominguez starred for the home school by combining for three first-place finishes at the Pirates Track and Field Relays held Thursday.
Beckerson started her meet by winning the high jump with a leap of 5 feet, and on the track she claimed top honors in the 200-meter dash with a time of 27.97.
Dominguez won the pole vault, going 11-0.
Their efforts were just part of their accomplishments at the meet, which included Comfort, Ingram and San Antonio Lackland Stacey.
Beckerson placed second in the long jump and fourth in the 100M dash, and ran a leg of the Lady Pirates’ fourth-place 4x200M relay team. Dominguez placed third in the 800M run and 400M dash and helped the 4x400M relay team take second.
Other second-place efforts were turned in by Kortney Carmouche and Jake Laque in shotput; Fernando Rivera in long jump and as a member of the 4x400M relay; Christian Martinez in the 800M run; Jose Villalobos in the 100M dash; Destiny Johnson in the 300M hurdles; Alex Vergara in the 200M dash; Villalobos, Houston Fuentes, Jude Hueber and Alvaro Bustamante on the 4x00M relay, plus Hueber and Alvaro Bustamante rounding out the 4x200M.
Third-place Lady Pirates included Johnson in the 100M dash and long jump and Sadie Duran in the 1600M run, while earning those levels for the Pirates were Tyler Kelley in the 300M hurdles and Martinez in the 1600M run.
Johnson, Kahly Mendoza and Jazmine Gonzalez rounded out the fourth-place girls’ 4x200M run, Vergara was fourth in the long jump, Bustamante placed fourth in the triple jump, and Kelley was fourth in the 110M hurdles.
Fifths went to Mendoza in discus, Hailey Rayburn in shot and Gonzalez in the 200.
Participating teams, in addition to Center Point, were Comfort, Ingram, Fredericksburg Heritage and Lackland Stacey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.