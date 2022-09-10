Pirates drop anchor on Wildcats

A glitch in the system caused the scoreboard and clock at Pirates Stadium to go dark Friday, which was just as well since a fuse may have blown anyway based on the number of points produced when Center Point and New Braunfels Christian combined for 108.
Center Point won 64-44, notching its first victory for head coach Mario Laque.
“This was a good victory. The boys are starting to see their hard work pay off. The list of things we need to correct and improve on is getting shorter and we got out healthy. We are coming off the ball well and were so physical against New Braunfels Christian,” said Laque.
Physicality began up front with an offensive line that blasted running lanes for five different ball carriers who totaled 517 yards with 35 rushes that equated to 14.7 yards per carry.
“I can't say enough about Nick Davidson, Rene Rodriguez, Isaac Cervantes, Jesse Govea, Joseph Fuentes and Gabe Ceniceros. All were amazing.” Laque said.
Flexing their running legs out of Center Point’s flexbone defense-wrecking offense were Houston Fuentes, Derrick Dominguez, Alexis Hernandez, Clayton Forster and Casey Vincent.
Fuentes led all Pirates with 168 yards and four touchdowns on eight carries. Dominguez ran 12 times for 166 yards and four TDs. Hernandez almost reached the century mark with 93 yards on 10 totes. Forster scored his first-ever varsity touchdown and ended with 73 yards with four touches. Vincent added another 15 yards with two carries.
Defensively, Rene Rodriguez, Dominick Rodriguez, Joseph Fuentes, Tyler Williams, Vincent, Ceniceros and Isaac Cervantes combined for three sacks of NBC quarterback Parker Joseph. They also were responsible for five more tackles for losses (TFL) on a night when the Wildcats claws were trimmed to only 86 rushing yards.
Joseph did manage 18 of 32 pass completions for 243 yards, but timely deep-yardage deflections by Houston Fuentes, Fernando Rivera and Jaron Cooper meant most of Joseph’s air stats came only in the middle of the field.
Dominguez tacked on all extra points, including a 2-point conversion, and finished with 34 Pirates points. Dominguez’ TD runs covered 12, 55, 12, and 13 yards. He scored once in each of the first two periods and twice in the third quarter.
Houston Fuentes raced 24 yards for his first score in the opening quarter, added another from 11 yards out in the second, and found the endzone from 61 and 19 yards in the third quarter.
Forster set himself up for a 6-yard plunge in the fourth after carrying 45 yards on one of his attempts.
Center Point makes its first road trip of the season when the Pirates go to Harper on Friday to tangle with their former district rival and Laque does not expect winning will be an easy task against the 0-3 Longhorns.
“Harper loves to defend their house and from here on out every game will be a fight,” said Laque.
CENTER POINT 64, NB CHRISTIAN 44
Center Point 15 14 28 7 -- 64
NB Christian 3 7 21 13 -- 44
1st Qtr: CP: Derrick Dominguez 12-yd run, Dominguez PAT; NBC: Micah Duke 27-yd FG; CP: Houston Fuentes 24-yd run, Dominguez 2-pts
2nd Qtr: CP – H Fuentes 11-yd run, Dominguez PAT; CP: Dominguez 55-yd run, Dominguez PAT; NBC: Parker Joseph 1-yd run, Jonathan Ambs PAT;
3rd Qtr: NBC: Crew Wright 41-yd pass from Joseph, Ambs PAT; CP: Dominguez 12-yd run, Dominguez PAT; CP: Dominguez 13-yd run, Dominguez PAT; NBC: Hunter Boyd 2-yd pass from Joseph, Ambs PAT; CP: H Fuentes 61-yd run, Dominguez PAT; NBC: Cole Reynolds 31-yd pass from Joseph, Ambs PAT; CP: H Fuentes 19-yd run, Dominguez PAT
4th Qtr: NBC: Wright 2-yd pass from Joseph, Ambs PAT; CP: Forster 2-yd run, Dominguez PAT; NBC: Joseph 55-yd run, PAT failed
TEAM STATS
CENTER POINT NBC
1st downs 25 22
Rushes/Yds. 35/517 18/86
Passing Yds. 0 243
Comp/Attp/Int 0-0-0 18-32-0
Total Yds. 517 329
Punts/Avg. 0/0.0 1/23.0
Fumbles/Lost 1/0 0/0
Penalties 10/95 13/140
INDIVIDUAL STATS
Rushing: CP – Houston Fuentes 8-168, Derrick Dominguez 12-166, Alexis Hernandez 10-93, Clayton Forster 4-73, Casey Vincent 2-15, NBC -- Parker Joseph 11-47, Hunter Boyd 2-19, Cole Reynolds 2-11, Zach Evans 3-9
Passing: NBC – Joseph 18-32-0
Receiving: NBC – Crew Wright 8-89, Jaxson Baumbach 2-52, Reynolds 2-44, Boyd 2-22, Evans 2-20, Calvin Little 1-16, Micah Duke 1-0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.