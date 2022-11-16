Hawks struggle against NB Christian

New Braunfels Christian scored 20-plus points in each of the first three quarters to speed past Our Lady of the Hills 80-11 on the Hawks home court in TAPPS boys’ basketball Tuesday.
Jake Mein did most of the heavy-lifting for the Hawks by scoring nine of the team’s points. Johnnie Pham contributed the other two.
NBC led 29-2 after one quarter, 51-5 at halftime, and 72-8 when the fourth began.
HAWKS BOXSCORE
New Braunfels Christian 80, OLH 11
OLH – 2 3 3 3 - 11
NBC -- 29 22 21 8 - 80
HAWKS – Jake Mein 2-0-5-9, Johnnie Pham 1-0-0-2
NBC – Joseph 11-1-0-25, Elrod 3-1-5-14, Wright 2-2-2-12, Reynolds 3-1-0-9, Smith 1-1-0-5, Adams 1-0-0-4, Perkins 0-1-0-3,
Halftime: NBC 51, OLH 5
Free Throws: OLH 5 of 10 (50.0-percent), NBC 7 of 9 (77.7-percent)
3-pointers: NBC – Wright (2), Smith (1), Reynolds (1), Elrod (1), Joseph (1), Perkins (1)
