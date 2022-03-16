Lady Antlers suffer first district loss to Buda

BUDA – Tivy almost had another fantastic finish, but the Lady Antlers’ rally came up just short against Buda Johnson in a 7-6 loss Tuesday night that signaled Tivy’s drop from the unbeaten ranks in District 26-5A softball circles.
The Jaguars built a 5-0 lead through the first three innings, mostly due to three Tivy errors, before the Lady Antlers came through for five runs in their half of the seventh innings to tie the score 6-6. Johnson doubled and scored its winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning when the Lady Antlers were charged with their final fielding mistake.
Tivy was the final perfect record-wise team in district, and went to 4-1 in the defeat.
Seventh inning hitting saw Tivy racking up two singles, a double, triple and homerun enroute to battling back for a chance at a possible extra innings contest until Johnson squeezed across the deciding run in the bottom of the frame.
Millie Howerton singled and scored when Gabby Watts tripled, making the score 6-2. Watts scored on a Hailey Hernandez double. Hernandez came in after a single from Amelia Balser and Jordyn Joy made the score 6-6 with her two-run homer that resulted in Balser and Joy coming across the plate. Shayla Roth’s sixth inning single brought in Livy Bernhard for Tivy’s first run. Bernhard was on as a courtesy runner for Joy who doubled.
The Lady Jaguars led with a double in the bottom of the seventh, and scored the winning run when a possible sacrifice bunt wound up as a run-scoring error.
Joy had three hits, two RBIs, scored a run and pitched six innings for the Lady Antlers. Joy allowed just one earned run and eight hits, struckout 10 and walked four.
Roth, Howerton and Hernandez each had two hits. Watts, Balser, Kyra Wheatfall and Christy Medina connected for one hit apiece.
In addition to Joy’s homer and double, Hernandez and Wheatfall had two-baggers, while Watts’ triple gave Tivy five extra base raps.
RBIs were led by Joy’s two, while Watts, Hernandez, Balser and Wheatfall had one each. Tivy, however, left seven runners stranded on base.
LADY ANTLERS v BUDA JOHNSON – MARCH 15
R H E
TIVY 0 0 0 0 0 1 5 -- 6 13 4
JOHNSON 2 1 2 0 1 0 1 -- 7 8 0
LP: Joy
HR: Joy
TRIPLE: Watts
DBL: Hernandez, Joy, Wheatfall
SB: Roth (2), Medina
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.