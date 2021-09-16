Spikes eighth graders sweep, seventh splits with Voss

Peterson Middle School Spikes won three out of four football games against Boerne Voss on Tuesday.
In Boerne both eighth grade teams won, while the seventh graders split their contests at Spikes Stadium.
Spikes 8A
The Spikes 8A team recorded a 32-8 win.
Colin Rose ran for touchdowns that covered 38, 60 and 36 yards.
George Eastland added a 22-yard scamper for a TD and Davis Caraway had a touchdown for the defense when he took an interception back to the end zone.
Behind some great blocking by the offensive line, the Spikes also received outstanding rushing from T.K. Davis, who had a 20-yard run.
President Calamaco gained 25 yards on a catch.
Caraway ended the game with two interceptions, as did Jake Zirkel. Tackles for losses were recorded by Anthony Sanchez and Zair Zapata.
Spikes 8B
The Spikes 8B team shutout Voss 30-0.
Offensive touchdowns were the result of Sam Baker’s 13-yard run, a 25-yard rush by Eric Bocanegra and a diving TD by Hilton Bock from the 1 yardline.
Steven Collier returned an interception for another touchdown.
Alejandro Arreola rushed for 44 yards, Bock carried for 43, and Collier added 22 ground yards.
Tackles for losses were logged by Baker, Joey Garza and Tait Sonnenberg. Micah Zastro intercepted a pass.
Spikes 7A
The Spikes 7A squad lost a narrow decision to Voss, 22-19.
Spikes touchdowns were the result of a four-yard run by Aiden Zavala, Wesley Miller hauling in a 13-yard pass from Gavin Whelan and Whelan tossing to Zavala for 15 yards to get the final score.
Zavala passed an extra point to Jackson Kerth and recovered a fumble. Whelan picked off a Voss pass while playing defense.
Spikes 7B
The Spikes 7B bunch beat Voss 26-13.
Joseph Diaz scored on runs 45, 25 and 20 yards.
Christian Vela scored from 52 yards out and Madden Brooks ran a pair of PATs.
Defensive standouts were Jackson Clemens, Julian Duarte, and Denton Taylor all with tackles for losses.
The Spikes will take on Medina Valley on Tuesday, with the eighth grade teams hosting and seventh graders on the road.
