Antlers fall in bi-district round

JOHNSON CITY – Leander Glenn managed one stellar quarter in Tuesday’s Class 5A bi-district basketball game with Tivy, and it was just enough to get the Grizzlies past the Antlers, 59-47.
Tivy’s usual display of TFND, grit, and character had the Antlers, the fourth-place playoff seed out of District 26-5A, actually winning three quarters of action against the Grizzlies and outscoring the District 25-5A champion, 41-40. Glenn, however, took off in an 18-7 run in the second quarter to take the lead for good, even though the Antlers battled back to manageable positions throughout.
Tivy led twice in the opening period, found itself tied three times, and trailed just 10-8 after the game’s first eight minutes, but Glenn started the second quarter with an 11-0 run and ripped four three-pointers in going up 28-15 at the half.
The Grizzlies (19-4) turned back Tivy’s rally bid in the third quarter after Caleb Hebert-Dwyer’s free throws moved the Antlers within seven at 30-23 when RJ Scarlett took control for the Grizzlies and scored seven of his game-high 19 points in the final 2:17 of the period, and Glenn took a 45-28 edge into the final eight minutes.
Hebert-Dwyer finished with 13 points in his final Tivy basketball game.
Hebert-Dwyer, Caleb Fineske, Quentin Vega and Jackson Johnston reduced Tivy’s deficit to 10 with 4:16 left to play, but there was not to be another down-the-stretch rally that epitomized the Antlers' mid-season surge and resulted in eight wins during a 10-game stretch, propelling Tivy into the playoffs for first-year head coach Joe Davis.
Jackson Johnston was Tivy’s point leader with 15, while Vega scored seven and Fineske wound up with four. Jake Layton also scored four, Max Kludt added another three, and Luke Johnston chipped in a free throw.
“You have to give credit to Glenn,” David said. “They had some athleticism, but our guts fought the entire way. From where we came from to where we ended up is something for our kids, especially the seniors who can look back and be proud of.”
Tivy’s seniors include Hebert-Dwyer, Fineske, Kludt, Hugo Castorena and Jose Castro. Next year’s returners are expected to be Layton, Vega, Jaden Frausto, Luke Johnston, Seth Hendricks, Jackson Johnston and Robert Jackson. Tivy played six sophomores this year in Layton, Vega, Frausto, Jackson and the Johnston boys. Hendricks will be a senior.
“This team exemplified what TFND is all about all year long,” Davis said. “It was evident in the fourth quarter. The lost hurts tonight. The guys might not see it now, but the lessons learned this year will be worth it when they become men.”
