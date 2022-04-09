Lady Pirates pluck Eagles in 9-3 win

Center Point ran its win-streak to three in a big way Saturday when the Lady Pirates plucked the Goldthwaite Eagles 9-3, running the Lady Pirates; District 29-2A softball record to 6-5.
Kaylee Blackledge led the damage done to Goldthwaite by striking out 20 batters in seven innings on the mound and collecting three of Center Point’s four hits, which accounted for a whopping five RBIs for Blackledge. Two of Blackledge’s hits were doubles.
Grace Geurin picked up the other hit for the Lady Pirates.
Lily Espinosa and Chole Williams scored twice. Single runs were turned by Destiny Johnson, Blackledge, Toree Beckerson, Geurin, and Chasity Holt.
Williams batted in two RBIs and Johnson and Samantha Castaneda brought in one each.
Blackledge’s pitching line, in addition to her 20 K’s, showed four hits allowed, one walk, and no earned runs. Blackledge’s district leading strikeout tally reached 168 in 10 games after missing the first contest versus Goldthwaite which won that early encounter.
Center Point’s win was its 13th of the year overall.
LADY PIRATES v GOLDTHWAITE – APRIL 9
R H E
CENTER POINT 1 3 0 0 5 0 x -- 9 4 4
GOLDTHWAITE 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 -- 3 4 3
WP: Blackledge
DBL: Blackledge (2)
HBP: Espinosa, Holt
SB: Beckerson (2), Blackledge
LOB: 6
