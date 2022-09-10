Hawks falter against Medina

MEDINA – Our Lady of the Hills found tough going in its first road game of the year when the Hawks were shutout 48-0 by Medina in non-district 6-man football action Friday night.
“Our stats on offense are not good and not for mentioning. We couldn't get anything moving,” said OLH head coach Brock Kenyon.
Jake Mein completed four of eight passes for 30 yards, but suffered a pair of picks. OLH’s defensive leader in the game that was called at halftime was Edgar Rodelo making six tackles. Faviel Rodelo recorded five stops. Hayden Juenke managed three takedowns. Mein pitched in four tackles and and two Bobcat pass interceptions.
OLH travels to Waco on Friday to play Methodist Children’s Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.