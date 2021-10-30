Lady Pirates drop tie-breaker to Junction, look to playoffs

HARPER – In District 29-2A’s third place volleyball tie breaker Junction swept Center Point 25-21, 25-14, 5-12 on Friday when the two teams met in Harper.
The Lady Pirates and Lady Eagles had finished the year with identical 7-5 records inside district play and had taken turns beating the other on their respective home courts. Both teams were swept by champion Johnson City and runner-up Harper.
“We glad some bright moments, especially in the first set. We were playing smart and really digging balls,” said Center Point head coach Lovey Ortiz.
Kahly Mendoza, Iris Lozano and Destiny Johnson combined for a dozen digs as each had four apiece.
Lozano came away with five kills, while Kortney Carmouche and Destiny Johnson put down three kills each. Lozano also had a block among her totals. Carmouche blocked two balls and served two aces.
Johnson topped assists with six. Two more aces came from Jasmine Pena.
“I was proud of how these young ladies played. We were down two starters, so three freshmen, Jasmine, Maria Diaz, and Daniela Fuentes stepped in to help us out,” said Ortiz.
Center Point, 11-19 overall, head to Hondo for a bi-district match Tuesday to face District 28-2A champion Sabinal in a rematch from earlier in the season.
