JUNCTION – Center Point boasted three first place finishes from its track and field athletes at Junction’s Hubbell Relays held Thursday, March 9.
Taylor Vela left with two gold medals, winning the 3200 in a time of 10:09, and taking the 1600 with 4:44. Both of Vela’s times are season bests for the senior.
Senior Toree Beckerson gleaned gold for the Lady Pirates when she cleared the bar at 5-2 to win high jump. Beckerson added to her day with fourth place in long jump (14-4 3/4), and running a leg of the 4x100 that placed fifth in 55.95.
The remainder of the Pirates 28 points came in field events where Derrick Dominguez pole vaulted 11-0 for third, and Houston Fuentes was sixth in both the high jump (5-4) and triple jump (387-9 1/2).
Daphne Lopez ran third in the 3200 (14:00), and was fifth in the 1600 (5:27) while Julia Whitworth, Jazmin Gonzalez, and Kahly Mendoza rounded out the 4x100 with Beckerson for the rest of the Lady Pirates’ points.
Both squads were eighth in their respective divisions.
The Lady Pirates finished ahead of Medina, Iraan, Menard, and Fredericksburg Ambleside in the varsity girls that was won by Ozona with 177 points. The Pirates were in front of Brady, Menard, Rocksprings, and Ambleside in varsity boys that Sonora claimed with 116 points.
Center Point’s own Pirates Relays is next up Thursday, March 23.
