Lady Antlers struggle against Buda

Tivy cut Buda Johnson’s deficit in half in the third inning, but it was not enough for the Lady Antlers, who wound up losing a District 26-5A softball game to the Lady Jaguars 15-6 at Tivy’s home field Monday.
The Lady Jaguars led 6-0 after their part of the third inning on the strength of three singles and a pair of walks that did damage when combined with four passed balls. Only five of Johnson’s runs were earned in the contest, where the Lady Antlers committed an uncharacteristic six errors.
Jordyn Joy singled in Gabby Watts for Tivy’s first run in the third inning, while Kyra Wheatfall’s long single brought in Hailey Hernandez and Ashlee Zirkel for Tivy’s second and third runs, which got the Lady Antlers as close as they could manage.
The top of the fifth inning brought in six more runs for the Jaguars when they rattled off six straight hits, including a double, and were in danger of ending play early, 13-3.
Hernandez and Kenley Tackett scored with two outs in the bottom of the fifth, however, which prevented the Jaguars from closing out the game early via softball’s 10-run rule. Hernandez finished with three runs scored and Wheatfall batted across three runs.
Amelia Balser dented Johnson pitching for two of Tivy’s five hits and contributed an RBI, plus pitched four innings in relief of Joy who started.
Joy’s time showed two hits allowed, seven strikeout victims, four walks and two earned runs. Balser’s four innings had her allowing nine hits, getting one strikeout, walking two and charged with three earned runs.
“Johnson hit well, and we had some throwing mistakes. We also have some injuries, but there are no excuses,” said Tivy head coach Bradley Lee.
The loss kept Tivy from a season split with the Lady Jaguars, who defeated the Lady Antlers 7-6 earlier in district play when the Jaguars got a walkoff run-scoring single.
Tivy went to 12-8-2 overall, and 8-5 in district.
LADY ANTLERS v BUDA JOHNSON – APRIL 11
R H E
TIVY 0 0 3 0 2 0 1 -- 6 5 6
JOHNSON 0 0 6 1 6 1 1 -- 15 11 2
LP: Balser
DBL: Balser
SB: Zirkel (2)
LOB: 6
