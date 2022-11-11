Lady Spikes 7B team blasts Boerne North in opener

Lady Spikes basketball teams began their respective seasons by taking three out of four games against Boerne North on Thursday when the eighth grade won on the road and one seventh team was successful at home.
Lady Spikes 8A
In Boerne, The Lady Spikes won 49-12 behind point production from seven players, including three in double figures.
Emmery Davila recorded 12 points, Ava Dominguez added 12 and Audrey Nelson finished with 10.
Gracie Thomas and Rhiley Miller scored five each. Morgan Landrum put in three, while Brynn Lidiak had two.
Dominguez pulled down 15 rebounds and Miller made six steals to pace the Lady Spikes in those categories.
Lady Spikes 8B
The HPMS 8B team won 34-11 over Boerne North.
Kyla Brown had 25 points, 12 rebounds, four steals and two blocks. Hailey Harmon had 12 rebounds.
Lady Spikes 7A
At Spikes Gym the Lady Spikes 7A team lost 24-15 to Boerne North.
Lani Kincaid scored the bulk of HPMS’ points when she bucketed eight, along with making four steals and having two blocks.
Sloane Hendricks was high rebounder with eight and added four steals as well.
More points were by Merrick Land (2), Kashmir Castillo (2), Alyson Vergara (2) and Kaliyah Perez (1),
Lady Spikes 7B
Tough defense and high-scoring offense led the Lady Spikes 7B team to a 52-8 victory over Boerne North.
Dora Garcia and Caylee Torres scored 14 points apiece to lead the Lady Spikes.
Payton Lewis scoring seven, Kenleigh Honeycutt with six, Summer Fahey getting five, Rowan Taylor making four, and Byntlee Vasquez having two rounded out scoring for HPMS.
Next games for the Lady Spikes will be against La Vernia on Thursday when the eighth graders host and the seventh is away.
