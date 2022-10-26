Lady Pirates fall to Harper, look to playoffs

HARPER – Center Point finished up District 30-2A volleyball action Tuesday with a three-set loss against district champion Harper by set scores of 18-25, 12-25, 19-25.
The Lady Pirates finished 4-4 in league action and carry an overall mark of 17-14 into bi-district against either Stockdale or Falls City, who play a tiebreaker for second and third place from District 29-2A.
The loss to the Longhorns halted Center Point’s three-match win streak.
Destiny Johnson bagged 13 service points, 12 assist, and two aces in her team’s efforts. Kaylee Blackledge had 11 digs. Iris Lozano went for 10 digs, and killed nine Harper shots.
LADY PIRATES VOLLYBALL BOXSCORE
Tuesday, Oct. 25
Harper over Center Point 25-18, 25-12, 25-19
Stat Leaders for CP: Kills: Iris Lozano 9, Kaylee Blackledge 3, Toree Beckerson 3; Service Points: Johnson 13, Kahly Mendoza 7, Blackledge 7, Lozano 7, Diaz 6, Beckerson 5; Aces: Johnson 2, Mendoza 1; Blocks: Blackledge 1, Lozano 1; Digs: Blackledge 11, Lozano 10, Beckerson 7, Johnson 6, Diaz 4, Mendoza 3; Assists: Johnson 12
Overall Record: 17-14
District Record: 4-4
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.