ROCKSPRINGS – Center Point Pirates powerlifters continued to vie for regional spots when they competed at the Angoras Lifting Invitational on Saturday, Feb. 26
Jake Laque, Braden Watson and Isaac Cervantes are already qualified to regional and sat out and rested.
Fighting for a regional spot and earning such at Rocksprings were Mauricio Gallegos, second; Tyler Williams, third; Casey Vincent, third; Gabe Ceniceros third; and Jose Casteneda fourth.
Eddie Flemma is another member of the team.
“We qualified eight of nine boys for regional to be held March 11 in Bishop, Texas, head coach Mario Laque. "We're excited for the opportunity to perform at the next level against the best in our region. It'll be a great experience for our Pirates. The fact that we qualified so many speaks volumes about our boys as we are a very young squad with only Jake as our lone senior."
