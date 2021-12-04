Tivy sub-varsity teams rout Cornerstone

Tivy sub-varsity basketball teams easily handled Cornerstone Christian Tuesday, with the teams winning by a combined 76 points.
Junior Varsity
The Antler junior varsity team won their game 66-40.
Brandon Ramirez, Jaxson Kincaid and Rylan Schumacher were all in double figures with 20, 18, and 12 points respectively.
Andrew Valenzuela finished with six points. Tyler Cory added four, while two each were recorded by Brian Pescador, Gunnar Abel and James Exum.
Freshmen
The Tivy freshmen boys clobbered Cornerstone 61-31 when they played Tuesday and 10 Antlers contributed offensively.
Curtis Woods led with 12 points. Maurice King pitched in 11 and Darran Dominguez added 10. Layton Edmonds and Aidan Landrum both finished with eight points. Will Jackson posted four points and with two each were provied by Daniel Rodarte, Izaiah Vega and Peyton Bailey.
The Antler sub-varsity teams will host Kyle Lehman Tuesday at Antler Gym. Tip off is 5:15 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.