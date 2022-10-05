Lady Pirates hold off La Pryor 3-2

It was all hands-on-deck for the Lady Pirates who held off La Pryor 3-2 in a crucial District 30-2A volleyball match in Center Point on Tuesday.
Scores favored Center Point 25-17, 20-25, 25-16, 28-30, 15-10 which plus-sized the team’s district record to 2-1. Overall, Center Point went to 14-12 in garnering its second straight victory.
Senior Iris Lozano’s all-around game resulted in 20 kills, 16 service points, 10 digs, 3 blocks, 2 aces and 1 assist.
“Iris stepped up. We were also able to capitalize on the free balls La Pryor played,” said head coach Lovey Ortiz.
Kaylee Blackledge killed seven La Pryor rallies, Toree Beckerson and Destiny Johnson picked up two skins, and Daniela Fuentes had one kill.
Blackledge also aced four serves, had five digs, and served 11 points.
Fuentes, a sophomore, ended with five blocks to keep up her progress as a first-year varsity member. She added one service mark.
“Daniela's confidence is getting stronger each week,” said Ortiz.
Beckerson finished with one block to go along with two aces, six digs and 16 service points.
Destiny Johnson popped up 34 assists as well as serve 19 points, 10 of which came on aces.
Maria Diaz contributed 14 service points among 90 collected by the Lady Pirates, and Kahly Mendoza served 13 in addition to having eight digs.
LADY PIRATES VOLLYBALL BOXSCORE
Tuesday, Oct. 4
Center Point over La Pryor 25-17, 20-25, 25-16, 28-30, 15-10
Stat Leaders for CP: Kills: Iris Lozano 20, Kaylee Blackledge 7, Toree Beckerson 2, Destiny Johnson 2, Daniela Fuentes 1; Service Points: Johnson 19, Beckerson 16, Lozano 16, Diaz 14, Kahly Mendoza 13, Blackledge 11, Fuentes 1; Aces: Johnson 10, Blackledge 4, Beckerson 2, Lozano 2; Blocks: Fuentes 5, Lozano 3, Beckerson 1; Digs: Blackledge 5, Mendoza 8, Lozano 10, Beckerson 6; Assists: Johnson 34, Lozano 1
Overall Record: 14-12
District Record: 2-1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.