Pirates notch first win against Canyon

BARKSDALE – Center Point rallied from a mild deficit in the first quarter and exploded in the second period enroute to the Pirates' first basketball win of the year when they defeated the Nueces Canyon Panthers 69-52 on Monday.
The Pirates (1-2) found themselves down, 15-14, after the first eight minutes. In the second quarter they went off for 22 points, which translated to a 36-28 lead at the half. Center Point went to 1-2 and continues non-district action at home against Utopia on Friday, Dec. 3.
Nick Zuercher paced the Pirates in points with 21 points and rebounds at 13, including eight on the defensive end of the court. Christian Martinez and Derrick Dominguez each scored 13 and combined for nine of Center Point’s 30 rebounds. Junior Bustamante pitched in seven points and had one of the team’s three-point baskets. Logan Burley finished six points. Bryson Smith had the other trey and ended with five points. Jose Villalobos and Alexis Hernandez added in single field goals.
Center Point was 30 of 62 from the field, which included making 29 of 58 two-pointers and limited the Panthers to 17 boards.
“We did a great job sharing the basketball. We had multiple guys in double figures. We met our team goal of only giving up 13 points a quarter and came close to meeting our goal of shooting 50 percent from the floor. This was a great team win,” said head coach Cory Nichols.
CENTER POINT PIRATES v NUECES CANYON – NOV. 22
CENTER POINT 14 22 19 14 (69)
NUECES CANYON 15 13 11 13 (52)
CP Nick Zuercher 9-0-3-21, Derrick Dominguez 6-0-1-13, Christian Martinez 6-0-1-13, Logan Burley 3-0-0-6, Alvaro Bustamante 2-1-0-7, Alexis Hernandez 1-0-0-2, Jose Villalobos 1-0-0-2, Bryson Smith 1-1-0-5
Halftime: Center Point 36, Nueces Canyon 28
3 Pointers: CP Bustamante (1), Smith (1)
FT’s: CP 10-5 (50-percent)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.