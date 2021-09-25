Tivy dropped just one set and dominated Seguin to take its District 26-5A team tennis match on Saturday morning.
Luke Green and Evan Salinas in boys’ doubles, as well as Sara Bowers and Carlee Wren for the girls won by scores of 6-0, 6-0, respectively.
Braden Stehling and Carolina Chedzoy posted the same 6-0, 6-0 scores in singles action.
Almost as impressive was were 6-2, 6-2 results turned in by Ernest Chedzoy and Stehling in another boys’ doubles match. Ernest Chedzoy controlled his singles opponent 6-1, 6-1.
Micah Garrett and Aiden Cheney won in boys doubles to complete Tivy’ sweep of that category.
Clara Sumner teamed with Carolina Chedzoy and Marlowe Chaflant paired with Ariel Green for more girls’ doubles wins.
Dominic Gonzales and Cameron Baker took mixed doubles matches for Tivy.
Evan Salinas, Cheney, Aaron Peschel and Garett were boys’ singles winners, while girls’ singles victories went to Bowers, Wren, Sumner, Gabriella Guasch, and Sofia Coronel.
