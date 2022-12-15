Lady Antler sub-varsity teams split with Smithson Valley

Tivy sub-varsity teams split games with Smithson Valley Tuesday night at Antler Gym, with junior varsity team edging the Lady Rangers and the freshmen team coming up a bit short.
Junior Varsity
The Lady Antlers junior varsity basketball team gave Tivy another win over Smithson Valley when the Lady Rangers visited Antler Gym, where Tivy took a 38-33 decision.
Tivy was up 21-13 at halftime. Smithson Valley made it a tighter contest, 29-27, heading into the fourth period.
Leilah Rodriguez and My Tran Dang were leading scorers for Tivy, going for 14 and 11, respectively.
Victoria Way had eight, Julie Pena four, and Jacie Wright one for other points.
Freshmen
Yasmine Lara had 16 of Tivy’s points when Tivy lost the freshman game, 35-25 against Smithson Valley.
Mikayla Garces with seven, and Abigayle Maloney with two completed points.
