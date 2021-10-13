Lady Antlers fall to Cornerstone

The Lady Antlers veered off their normally-traveled road Tuesday when they hosted San Antonio Cornerstone Christian in non-district volleyball action, which Tivy lost in three sets 14-25, 20-25, 22-25.
The setback put Tivy at 25-11 overall and remaining regular season matches are of the District 26-5A variety.
“We needed a team that goes fast. That’s why Cornerstone was on the schedule,” said Tivy head coach Stephanie Coates. “We have some up tempo teams left in district and this match helped get us jump started for the rest of district,” Coates said. “We were very competitive in sets two and three where balls were coming fast. Tyler Elkins was digging the heck out of those balls and Reelyn Andreas put somethings up for us."
Elkins, a senior, finished with 18 digs. Andreas is a freshman who posted one kill, one block and three digs in her most extended time this season.
Andreas was on the floor more time usual as Coates shuffled some different lineups onto the court in preparation for late season crunch time matches, where everyone may have to step up during Tivy’s playoff push.
The first match was all Warriors after Cornerstone served its way in front 4-3 and continued padding it advantage.
There were 11 service point lead changes and 11 ties in Set Two. Tivy’s last lead was 17-16 and Cornerstone served the final three points in its comeback.
Cornerstone held the advantage for most of the third set until Taylor Kubacak rattled off seven straight points that took the Lady Antlers from down 6-11 to up 13-11. Kubacak served two aces to compliment 16 assists, four kills, and eight digs.
There were five ties and six lead changes in the set. Cornerstone ran its own service string to five at one point to lead 17-14 and Tivy was able to tie three times, but never retook the lead.
Kills leader for the match was Ally Scheidle’s 13. She also pulled out 18 digs.
More kills came from Stella Hendricks (9), Karlyn Dyal (2) and Grace Copeland (1).
Allie Finch finished with a pair of aces and two blocks. Emma Miller laid down one ace.
Dyal’s assists were 11, while Elkins and Miller had one apiece.
Copeland added one block to her efforts. More digs were posted by Hendricks, Dyal and Finch with six each, Miller with three and Copeland with one.
The Lady Antlers will host Hays Johnson on Friday night at 6:30 p.m.
