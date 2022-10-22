Lady Spikes struggle against La Vernia

Hal Peterson Middle School volleyball teams went three sets in three of four matches with La Vernia on Thursday, winning one of those.
Lady Spikes 8A
At Spikes Gym, the HPMS 8A team lost 19-25, 25-23, 26-28 to La Vernia.
Abigail Smithson served eight points and was one of the team’s leaders with five assists, plus she had a kill.
Also throwing up five assists each was Brooke Bailey who made five kills, along with serving three points and getting a block. Charlotte Copeland served six points with one ace, made four kills and had a block.
Brynn Lidiak and Lauren Holland both served five points, and Lidiak was tops in digs with 13. Rylan Adams and Jilian Stebbins stopped potential La Vernia points by making five blocks apiece. Adams and Stebbins recorded four and three kill, respectively. Adams had one assist.
Savannah Dicicco’s stats showed three service points, one ace and a dig.
More digs were credited to Smithson, Adams and Bailey each with three while one apiece came from Holland and Stebbins.
Lady Spikes 8B
The Lady Spikes 8B team won three sets over La Vernia with scores of 25-20, 22-25,25-19.
Danica Blaker had a very solid match where she served for 11 points, aced five serves, and had one kill and one dig.
Karlynn Way served for eight points with two aces, one kill, three assists, and five digs. Lauren Cummings served four points with one ace, had seven assists and five digs.
Emmery Davila served three points with an ace, and made four digs. AJ McDonald served two aces for both her points, managed five digs, and had an assist. Eme Evans served two aced points, had one kill, and two blocks.
Rhiley Miller added two points which included an ace, made four kills, and took in one dig. Ava Dominguez had one kill, two digs, and two blocks. Gracie Thomas served for one point and had four kills.
Gracie Thomas came up with one point and four kills. Lyla Earl had five digs. Audrey Nelson had one kill. Julia Veruink had one dig.
Lady Spikes 7A
The Lady Spikes 7A squad fell to La Vernia on the road in three sets 25-14, 19-25, 19-25.
Stat-chart toppers were Brady Cooksey (3 kills, 2 aces, 1 dig), Brenna Davila (3 aces, 2 digs), Lani Kincaid (3 kills, 2 aces, 2 digs), Campbell Neal (1 kill, 1 ace, 2 digs), Walker Richards (2 kills, 7 digs), Hailey Imel (1 kill), Riley Russ (2 digs), and Sloan Hendricks (2 kills, 1 dig).
Lady Spikes 7B
The HPMS 7B team lost in two sets, 11-25, 10-25.
Payton Lewis had two kills and one block.Sydney Harvey had an ace and one kill.
Byntlee Vasquez blocked one shot. Leah Peschel aced twice. Taylor Sanchez aced one serve.
