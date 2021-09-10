Hawks hold off Medina 58-52

Our Lady of the Hills scored six touchdowns on the ground, had one via a pass, another off a scoop and score and the Hawks needed each and every one to withstand Medina’s aerial barrage to come away with a 58-52 non-district 6-man football win on Thursday night at OLH’s home field.
OLH went to 2-1 with the victory over the previously unbeaten Bobcats.
The Hawks’ ground attack was spearheaded by Deacon Cruz, who gained 167 yards on 28 carries, while scoring three times. Cruz also completed 10 of 14 passes for another 133 yards and a touchdown.
Graham Ballay scored three times, added 86 yards rushing and caught two passes for 34 more. Stefan Sirianni caught three passes for 65 yards and a touchdown, while also booting five point-after kicks. The Hawks also received scoring from special teams player Faviel Rodelo.
Those performances offset Medina quarterback Wyatt Boatman, who had 189 passing yards just from touchdown tosses, including one that covered 60 yards.
“Our defense fell apart at times and we are still trying to find the right guys to make the plays on, but our offense has some swagger. We have confidence on offense. Deacon and Graham are a great tandem and Sirianni is a weapon,” said OLH head coach Brock Kenyon.
“We needed this game to see how we can do under pressure,” said Kenyon who indicated before the season started that he wanted to schedule several UIL-related schools.
The Bobcats did not disappoint in helping the Hawks find some grit in a game where OLH rallied from deficits and saw large leads evaporate, which is typical of 6-man football.
Medina went up 8-0 with 5:11 in the first quarter when Boatman connected with Britton Wickham for 11-yards, and Wickham punched through the PAT kick. With only 26 ticks left in the opening frame, Ballay went over from the two-yard line capping OLH’s 45-yard march. Sirianni made the first of his five PATs on the night and the score was tied 8-8.
The Bobcats grabbed a 16-8 edge early in the second quarter at the 9:40 mark when Boatman found Dawson Simons for 31-yards. Wickham made the PAT.
OLH answered with 22 straight points to hold a halftime lead of 30-16.
Cruz had scoring drives of 1-yard and 4-yards within two minutes of each other, and with 1:26 before the break Rodelo scooped and scored when he picked up the kickoff left uncovered by the Bobcats.
Cruz completed a 21-yard TD pass to Sirianni that opened the third quarter, giving the Hawks the lead 38-16 after Sirianni’s PAT.
Boatman to Simons for 60-yards, combined with Wickham’s PAT, cut into OLH’s lead at 38-24 with 9:31 to go in the third. Ballay’s 3-yard run raised OLH up 44-24. The PAT was blocked.
Stops by the Bobcats resulted in three consecutive touchdowns that came late in the third quarter and early in the fourth, eventually putting Medina ahead 46-44 with 8:02 left in the game. Two scores were Boatman to Wickham touchdowns, and another went to Simons. One of the three PATs was blocked.
OLH went back to Cruz at the 5:50 mark when he scored from four yards out to end a 50-yard drive. The touchdown was followed by a failed point-after pass, but OLH was in front 50-46.
Medina countered Cruz’s score and went ahead 52-50 at 3:43 in the fourth when Boatman to Wickham struck again. For the second time several black-jerseys broke through to block the PAT kick.
Cruz then provided a 30-yard run, which made up most of OLH’s game-winning 46-yard offensive that came to an end when Ballay went into the endzone from the 1-yard line with 2:32 left in the game. Sirianni’s PAT was successful and OLH led 58-52.
Medina did not go quietly, however, because the Bobcats took the ball back and drove from their 20 yardline to OLH’s 9-yard line, where they faced first and goal with under two minutes to play.
Sirianni stepped up and sacked Boatman for an 8-loss back to the 17 yardline. The Bobcats made it back to the 14, but an incompletion on fourth-and-goal turned the ball over to the Hawks, who ran out the clock.
Sirianni’s play was one pivotal moment for OLH’s defense, which had some trying times in the game, but Hudson White did intercept a pass in the third to thwart Medina at OLH’s 15-yard line, and Mike Chapman halted another Medina march when he recovered a fumble.
White led the Hawks in tackles with eight, Cruz made six when on that side of the ball and Jett Sapp had six as well.
The Hawks are off until Sept. 24 when they take on New Braunfels Christian.
