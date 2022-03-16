Antlers clinch playoff berth with win over Champion

Tivy closed out its regular season home schedule and clinched a playoff berth in the process by beating classic rival Boerne Champion 3-1 in a boys’ District 26-5A soccer match Tuesday at Antler Stadium.
Will Robinson booted TIvy’s first goal in the first half to put the Antlers up 1-0. The Chargers knotted the score before halftime and the score remained 1-1 until midway through the second half.
With a win or tie cinching postseason for the Antlers, Rafael Rangel’s shot into the net gave Tivy a 2-1 lead. Juan Cardenas added an insurance goal with 14 minutes remaining in the 40-minute second half.
Kiki Segura had two assists and Cardenas weighed in with one.
Goalie Chis Tienda had eight saves, which included three in the first half that were “just unbelievable” said Tivy head coach Reece Zunker.
“Chris’ dislocated his shoulder on one of the saves and had a teammate help pop it back in place. He was in some pain, but he just has so much grit that allowed him to persevere,” Zunler said.
The entire match was another demonstration of TFND, according to Zunker.
“This group worked so hard in off-season to get to this point ... where they are a playoff team. We have nine seniors who came up as sophomores during the COVID season and we did not finish the year because events were cancelled. Last year they struggled, but this season we accomplished getting to the playoffs without any help needed. They did it themselves,” said Zunker.
Tivy’s nine seniors are Esteban Gonzalez, Diego Garcia, Rangel, Segura, Julian Bernal, Tim Zhang, Justin Miranda, AJ Ramirez and Christian Compean. They led the charge that resulted in Zunker’s 100th coaching win earlier in the year when Tivy beat Seguin on March 1.
“I’m so proud of the entire group of players on this roster. They learned to fight through so much to get to this point,” said Zunker who is in his ninth season as the head coach.
Tivy return to the playoffs is the first since 2019 when the Antlers finished 22-3-1 and advanced to regionals. COVID sapped the team from possible playoff contention when the UIL suspended events and Tivy still had matches to play before finishing 5-8-1 in district. In 2021 Tivy dropped to 5-13-3 overall and 3-12-1 for district. It marked the first time a Zunker-coached team failed to qualify for the playoffs, COVID cancellation notwithstanding.
Tivy, this year’s fourth place District 26-5A team will meet District 25-5A champion Leander Rouse at a time, place, and day to be determined.
