Beckerson, Whitworth medal for Lady Pirates

HARPER – A pair of third place finishes highlighted efforts for the Center Point girls’ track and field team at the Longhorn Relays on Thursday.
Toree Beckerson took the bronze medal in the 100 meters when she came across in 13.04.
Julia Whitworth split points after tying for third in the pole vault, where she cleared 8-0.
Beckerson also high jumped 4-8 for fourth, and Daphne Lopez ran sixth in the 3200 (14:44).
Center Point’s 16 points were atop Utopia which had two.
Team standings ahead of the Lady Pirates were Johnson City, Junction, Harper, Fredericksburg Heritage, Bandera, Rocksprings, Nueces Canyon, Ingram, D’Hanis, and Medina.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.