Antlers fall to Champion in loop play

BOERNE – Tivy went to 1-1 in the early portion of District 26-5A boys basketball race after losing to Boerne Champion 55-34 Tuesday, Jan. 4.
Jackson Johnston and Jaden Frausto came away with 10 points apiece for the Antlers.
Quentin Vega had eight, Robert Jackson added four, and one apiece came from Braylon Ayala and Luke Johnston.
TIVY ANTLERS v BOERNE CHAMPION
Tuesday, Jan. 4
Champion 55, Tivy 34
Tivy -- 6 6 12 10 -- 34
Champion -- 17 9 16 13 -- 55
TIVY – Jackson Johnston 5-0-0-10, Jaden Frausto 3-1-1-10, Quentin Vega 1-2-0-8, Robert Jackson 2-0-0-4, Braylon Ayala 0-0-1-1, Luke Johnston 0-0-1-1
CHAMPION – Baum 3-2-0-12, Hodge 5-0-1-11, Georgelos 1-2-3-11, Wyatt 0-2-1-7, Grable 1-1-2-7, Burdick 2-0-0-4, Marquez 0-1-0-3
Halftime: Champion 26, Tivy 12
Free Throws: Tivy – 3 of 10 (300-percent); Champion – 7 of 14 (50-percent)
3-pointers: Tivy – Vega (2), Frausto (1); Champion – Wyatt (2), Georgelos (2), Baum (2), Grable (1), Marquez (1)
