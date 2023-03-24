Spikes seventh grade claims championship, eighth grade places second

FREDERICKSBURG -- The eighth grade Spikes finished second in a tightly contested team race, and the seventh graders performed solidly to win their division at the Fredericksburg Middle School Relays held Wednesday, March 22.
Eighth grade
The Spikes eighth grade track and field bunch scored 151 points, which was good for second place, one in front of Fredericksburg (150), and seven ahead of Wimberley Danforth (144). Boerne North won the title with 157 points
HPMS won two of three relays to account for 40 points, and registered three solo firsts that added 30 more to the final tally.
Gram Barker, Evan Batts, Aiden Zavala and Wesley Miller took the 4x200 with 1:39. Barker, Cooper Jaimes, Denton Taylor and Ethan Sleeper captured the 4x400 at 3:59.
Batts won the 110 hurdles (17.77), Zavala ran the fastest 200 (24.48), and Barker crossed first in the 400 (57.80).
Second place Spikes were Zavala in the 100 (11.85), Sleeper in the 400 (59.84), and Taylor in the 800 (2:22).
Jaimes ran third in the 110 hurdles (18.37), Miller took third in the 200 (26.14), and Jesus Rodelo third in the 2400 (8:58).
Juan Caballero, Gerado Delgadillo, Jaimes, Taylor, Rodelo, Jose Salinas, Phoenix Richards, Jackson Clemons, Madden Brooks, and Jackson Kerth pointed in places 4-5-6.
Seventh grade
The seventh squad scored 223 points to take team honors over Boerne North (151), Fredericksburg (151), and Wimberley Danforth (79).
Half a dozen first places topped things, led by Kyrin Armelin in the 100 (12.14), 200 (25.10), and 400 (60.35).
More firsts were by Noah Macias in the 110 hurdles (18.55) and 300's (46.45), and Avelino Arreola in the high jump (5-2) and long jump (16-3 1/4).
Aden Baldwin ran second in the 110's (19.63) and was second in his field events of high jump (5-0) and triple jump (33-2 1/2). Brevon Escobedo took a pair of seconds in the 200 (27.69) and 400 (60.85), Hudson Cowart was second in the 800 (2:28), Matthew Anson runnerup in the 2400 (9:00), and Malakai Arreola pole vaulted 9-0 to wrap up HPMS' individual second spots.
Francisco Ramos, Baldwin, Arreola, and Josh Wheatfall took the 4x100 relay to second (50.12).
Third place individual points came from Anthony Vasquez from the 110's (20.47), Cowart in 300's (50.70), Arreola for the 400 (60.87), Reid Sonnenberg at pole vault (7-9), and Catcher Short shotputting 31-6.
Ramos, Baldwin, Arreola, and Josh Wheatfall ran third with the 4x200 (1:48).
Rounding out with points for 4-5-6 were Anson, Jayden Bond, Wheatley, Ramos, Adler Greenbaum, Cowart, Zach Bloomer, and Darrin Alvarado.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.