Lady Hawks record first win over St. Gerard

The Lady Hawks used a variety of rotations and got stellar efforts, all of which resulted in Our Lady of the Hills College Prep's first volleyball victory of the year Thursday night in four sets against San Antonio St. Gerard 25-12, 27-25, 21-25, 26-24 at Callioux Gymnasium.
“I am really pleased. This was a win in a lot of ways other than just the scoreboard,” said OLH head coach Alison Sheriff. “We had more energy and our communication was good. Our different rotations accounted for some of the tighter sets but we are seeing what we can see from as many players as possible before we begin district."
Half of Sheriff’s floor lineups consisted of freshmen, out of six on the roster, that need to mesh with veterans that number four seniors and only two juniors.
Senior Fey Jung led blocks with seven and added two kills. Akemi Gutierrez, another senior, managed 15 digs, four kills, and had two aces. Junior Jess Mendiola recorded 15 digs and hammered four kills. Freshman Corbyn Loftin contributed 10 kills, while freshman teammate Taylor Bloom logged seven kills, served three aces, and recorded two blocks.
Bloom’s block in the fourth set put the Lady Hawks up 25-24 after there had been 11 ties. Bloom finished strong with the winning serve.
After the first set domination, it was freshman Maya Mein’s serving that provided the much-needed cushion in the second set after the Royals had knotted the score 25-25. There were eight stalemates in the second set.
OLH (1-3 with the win) never held a lead in the third and after tying the score 12-12, a combination of hitting errors allowed the Royals to go ahead 22-14 and decide the match for all practical purposes.
OLH finishes up its six match homestand Thursday with a varsity only contest against Idea Monterrey Park. First serve is at 6 p.m.
