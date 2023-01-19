Antlers race past Rangers

Tivy spotted Smithson Valley the game's first bucket, tied Smithson Valley and after that first flurry it was all Antlers in a 57-42 win over the Comal ISD school when the two teams met Tuesday, Jan. 17 in District 26-5A boys’ basketball.
It was a rather workmanlike performance by Tivy, which was coming off a very stellar effort one game prior when the Antlers put a stop to San Antonio Veterans Memorial's 21-game string of success.
"It's hard to come back after a big win, but we did a good job of being focused. We are keeping the blinders on and eyeing the prize," said Tivy head Coach Joe Davis. "Staying disciplined, playing sound and playing our brand of basketball is what we're all about."
Once the Rangers were up 2-0 less than three minutes into the first quarter, Tivy's Jackson Johnston, Quentin Vega, Mekhi Frazier and Robert Jackson put in 10 points that included seven straight, giving the Antlers a 10-4 lead.
Smithson Valley nicked Tivy for 13 second quarter points, but not to any consistent degree, while the Antlers recorded another 16 from Johnston, Frazier, Vega, and Mason Carlile. Tivy's halftime lead increased to 26-17.
Jaden Frausto, Tivy's season leading scorer, tossed in a pair of three’s after halftime, aided by a Carlile trey, plus field goals from Vega, Frazier and Jake Layton, which grew the lead to 17, 41-24 heading into the fourth period.
Johnston, Carlile, Vega, Frazier and Frausto figured in another 16-point quarter over the final eight minutes. The fourth was the only frame won by the Rangers, who went down to their fourth district loss compared to Tivy that raised its loop mark to 4-2 and picked up win 18 overall.
Johnston led Tivy with 17 points and blocked three shots. Carlile scored 13, Frazier had nine, Frausto got eight, Vega put in seven, Layton made two and Jackson had one.
"We found different ways to score against a big, physical Smithson Valley team. Defensively, our guys did a good job by holding them under 50. Our kids will continue to go out and do what they've been coached to do and finish," said Davis.
TIVY ANTLERS v SMITHSON VALLEY
Tuesday, Jan. 17
Tivy 57, Smithson Valley 42
Tivy -- 10 16 15 16 -- 57
Smithson Valley -- 4 13 7 18 -- 42
TIVY – Jackson Johnston 6-0-5-17, Mason Carlile 2-3-0-13, Mekhi Frazier 4-0-1-9, Jaden Frausto 1-2-0-8, Quentin Vega 2-0-3-7, Jake Layton 1-0-0-2, Robert Jackson 0-0-1-1
SMITHSON VALLEY – Gilmore 4-0-1-9, Londrie 2-1-0-7, Cruz 0-2-0-6, Ovezline 2-0-2-6, Diamond 2-0-1-5, Teeple 2-0-0-4, Hines 0-1-0-3, Hingleton 1-0-0-2
Halftime: Tivy 26, Smithson Valley 42
Free Throws: Tivy – 9 of 15 (60-percent); Smithson Valley – 4 of 10 (40-percent)
3-pointers: Tivy – Carlile (3) Frausto (2); Smithson Valley – Cruz (2), Londrie (1)
