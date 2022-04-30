'Antler Week' focuses on team vs. individual

Before first sweat sessions and physical exertions take place prior to the upcoming 2022-23 sports year, Tivy athletes began laying the groundwork with ‘Antler Week,’ which is actually more mental.
From Monday through Friday, April 25-29, athletes gathered from 7:05 a.m. to 8:10 a.m. at Antler Stadium fieldhouse for what trended more towards team bonding, developing camaraderie and conditioning the mindset versus plyometrics and agility drills.
KISD athletic director and Tivy head football coach David Jones prefaced the week as one of ‘We’ over individualism
“We began ‘Antler Week’ the first year we were here,” Jones said.
When Tivy kicks off the 2022 campaign, Jones officially becomes the longest -tenured coach in Tivy history at 11 years.
‘Antler Week’ is something that has been adjusted over the years by several schools all over the state of Texas, according to Jones.
“It is similar to Converse Judson’s ‘Boot Camp,’” Jones said. “We do not focus on a sports-specific skill. It is a week totally focused on the other person. We want our players to be totally unselfish. We want our players to understand the importance of trust, dependability and to have total confidence that their teammate is there for them.”
“Antler Week has been a big success each year. We always need to remember how important it is to care more for others than ourselves. Physically, ‘Antler Week’ is not real stressful. It is much more emotionally draining. It is very difficult to focus on the needs of others more than our own,” said Jones. “The most positive result of ‘Antler Week’ is when we see players support and care about their teammates more than they did before we started.”
“We do not worry about results of our season during ‘Antler Week’. We focus only on the support of each other and the ability of each individual to sacrifice for the good of the team," Jones said.
Tivy football scrimmages Boerne on Friday, Aug. 12, and kicks off official game action Friday, Aug. 26 against Medina Valley.
