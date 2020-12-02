Hawks outlast St. Gerard

Our Lady of the Hills survived a mild rally by San Antonio St. Gerard on Tuesday at Callioux Gym to take a 71-62 win in boys non-district TAPPS basketball action.
The Hawks (3-1) led 39-21at halftime but had their lead cut in half when St. Gerard outscored them by six in the third quarter and three in the final period.
James Ibarra registered 25 points for the Hawks, followed by Sam Ibarra’s 13. Sam Cummings and Daniel Schultz chipped in 11 points each, Michael Barraza added another five and Thomas Taylor four, and Austin McDorman finished with two points.
Next up for the Hawks is another home contest with Harper on Tuesday, Dec. 8. Varsity tipoff is at 6:30 p.m.
