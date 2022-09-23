Tivy freshmen struggle against Liberty Hill

LIBERTY HILL -- Four touchdown passes were not enough for Tivy’s Freshmen White team in its 54-28 loss to Liberty Hill in one of two sub-varsity road football games played Thursday.
Colin Rose and Hilton Bock accounted for scoring completions.
Davis Caraway’s 67-yard catch and run was Tivy’s first score, coming from Rose.
Guy Flores had two TDs in the game when he took a 7-yard pass from Rose, and one from 22 yards out thrown by Bock.
President Calamaco caught Rose’s final TD pass from 1-yard out
Jake Zirkel kicked all four extra points.
Eastland also recorded catches that went for 51, 34 and 40 yards. Rose completed the longer and shorter passes while Bock was responsible for the 40-yarder.
Aaron Melendez was a bright spot for the defense with a fumble recovery. Blue team
Freshmen Blue Team
The Tivy Blue team fell 26-12 to Liberty Hill.
An offensive touchdown was scored in the second quarter when Joey Garza caught a 4-yard pass from Jacob Guerra.
Garza scored on defense in the third period when he raced 60 yards with a fumble. Tries for 2-points failed after each touchdown.
Borris Durr pounced on a pair of loose balls for fumble recoveries by Tivy.
Both freshmen teams host Bastrop for their second district games.
