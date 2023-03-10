BLANCO – The Tivy boys tested their golf game and endurance at the same time when they tackled Vaaler Creek course in Blanco during the Pieper High School Invitational held Tuesday, March 7.
The Antlers finished seventh out of 15 schools in the tournament that was a marathon-like affair of 36 holes in one day. Tivy’s rounds, using its top four player scores, were 336 and 350 to total 686.
Austin Vandegrift won with a score of 614.
“Vaaler Creek is our district course. We played 36 holes to see the course an extra time before district,” said Tivy head coach Wes Hale.
Lake Audrain was the best Antler by registering 170 for rounds of 83 and 87.
Hal Morris actually shot better his second time around the course, and finished in 172 with scores of 90-82.
Daniel Sieker came in at 85-88 for 173, Philip Appfell went 78-97 for 175, and Caron Bushong’s score of 210 was dropped as the highest among Tivy’s five. Bushong’s rounds were 102-108.
“It was a long day, but I feel like we learned a little bit more about a course that we know very well already. The guys noticed some out of bounds stakes in new places, and we saw a few pins in places we haven't seen before. Our new district will play number 18 which is the signature hole at Vaaler from a different tee with different drop rules so it was important to see it one more time,” Hale said.
Tivy’s next tee time is Monday, March 20 in the Hill Country Championship scheduled for Lady Bird Golf Course in Fredericksburg.
