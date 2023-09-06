Spikes open season with wins over F'Burg

Spikes’ football kicked off respective seasons Tuesday, Sep. 5 when Hal Peterson Middle School secured three wins in four tries against Fredericksburg.
Spikes 8A
At Spikes Field, the HPMS 8A team saw three TD passes from Aden Baldwin and scored a defensive touchdown when Baldwin raced 90 yards with an interception, setting up a 32-8 win over the Little Billies.
Baldwin’s tosses covered 25 yards to Kyron Armelin, 52 to Josh Wheatfall, and 25 to Francisco Ramos.
Extra points were kicked by Jonathan Tienda.
Shining defensively, in addition to Baldwin, were Eli Throckmorton recovering a fumble, and Avelino Arreola intercepting a pass.
Spikes 8B
The HPMS 8B bunch also went airborne for a pair of touchdowns and ran for two more in its 30-20 victory over Fredericksburg.
Zach Bloomer connected to Waylon Davis for 15 yards, and dialed up Davila for a 40- yard completion that resulted in both TD passes.
Rushing touchdowns came from Idris Pucket covering 52 yards, and Owen Bane from 10 yards.
Andres Olguin kicked the extra points.
Spikes 7A
7A drops game, 22-0
In Fredericksburg, the 7A Spikes lost their season opener 22-0 after trailing 8-0 at halftime to Fredericksburg.
HPMS did get good defense by Terrin Brown who made seven tackles, two being tackles for losses. Isaac Chavez came up with two tackles.
Big runs were credited to Cohen Stehling, Uriah Aguilera, Brown, and Chavez.
Spikes 7B
7B 46-0
The Spikes 7B team was ahead 24-0 at halftime and added to that throughout the second half to take to record their first win of the season by defeating Fredericksburg 46-0.
HPMS led 38-0 after the third and added a final TD in the fourth period.
TDs were from the running game with Isaiah Franklin going 35 yards, Samuel Balderas covering 17, Jake Veurink plunging in from the one, and Hayden Watson running 25.
Veurink to Thatcher Michael for a 56-yard touchdown accounted for another score. Veurink also found Mason Cummings for seven yards to end with two scoring passes.
Balderas tacked on five extra points.
Defensive leaders and number of tackles were Xavier Maldonado (4), Carter Martin (4), Juan Garcia (3), Zayden Salinas (3), William Fahey (3), and Watson (3).
