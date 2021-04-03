Antlers edge Kyle Lehman

After a series of close District 26-5A losses and blowout defeats that extended their its streak to three games, Tivy picked up a much-needed win Saturday by beating Kyle Lehman 3-1 at Antler Field.
The game had originally been scheduled March 16, but due to COVID concerns at the Hays County high school it was postponed.
“We got the win and now we’ll go from there,” Tivy coach Chris Russ said after watching his team improve to 3-5 in loop play and 10-13 overall. “We just have to get the job done and keep focusing on one game at a time. This was a huge win because it has us within one game of the fourth spot.”
Tivy is scheduled to play at Alamo Heights Tuesday and host San Antonio Veterans Memorial on Friday before another Saturday outing at Lehman’s home field April 10.
The Lobos may not look forward to working weekends if the Antlers’ attack that showed up for last Saturday’s victory continues to make strides. Tivy drew first blood in the opening frame, wrapping three singles and scoring Cooper Duennenberg, who led off the game with one of the Antlers’ nine hits. Duennenberg was advanced around on a single by Walker Grimes and came home when Coleson Abel singled with two out.
Starting pitcher Eric Tenery helped his cause from the plate in the fourth inning when he singled and set up courtesy runner Fisher Middleton, who scored from third off a fielder’s choice by Kale Lackey. Middleton had stolen second and moved to the corner when Jack Patterson singled him over. Patterson was driven in later in the inning by Fisher Roberts and the Antlers led 3-0.
Tenery managed to force an out in the top of the fifth before a hit batter and long single resulted in the Lobos securing their only run, cutting their deficit to 3-1. Sam Letz came on in relief of Tenery to record two outs, and Roberts entered for Letz with one Lobo on base and no outs in the seventh and responded by taking out Lehman’s second, third and fourth batters to give Tivy the decision.
In 4-1/3 innings, Tenery allowed Lehman its only two hits and no earned runs while striking out three and walking three. He faced only three batters in both the first and third innings and left having thrown 71 pitches. Letz had one strikeout victim on 20 pitches in 1-2/3 innings, and Roberts used 12 pitches to get the final three outs.
“We needed a good start out of Eric and it was nice to see all our pitchers come in and do good jobs,” Russ said.
Tivy also received solid backup from freshman catcher Tanner Beck, who threw out a pair of would-be Lobo base stealers.
Tivy kicked off play last week with a 13-2 loss to visiting Boerne Champion in more district action Monday at Antler Field. The Antlers’ five hits were highlighted by Duennenberg, who went 3-for-4 and scored both Tivy runs. Duennenberg reached base with singles in the first, third and fifth innings. He scored in the second after the bases were loaded and Grimes drew a walk to bring him in.
A Lackey single drove in Duennenberg for the other run.
Abel’s third-inning single marked Tivy’s only other hit on the night, while Champion beat out 14 hits against a trio of Antler pitchers. The Chargers loaded the bases four times and took advantage of five walks.
Roberts started for Tivy and lasted 4-1/3 innings, giving up seven hits, striking out three, walking two and allowing six earned runs. Grimes came in for two stanzas of work in which he allowed five hits and four earned runs while notching three strikeouts and walking two batters. Lackey was on the mound for 2/3 of an inning and managed two K’s.
Tivy outhit Dripping Springs in another loop outing Thursday, but the Tigers won out where it counted most - on the scoreboard - in handing the Antlers a 2-1 road loss in Dripping Springs.
Tivy managed five hits while Dripping Springs was limited to three by Abel. Abel struck out seven and walked four in going the distance.
Both teams were tied 1-1 after two innings before the Tigers pushed across the winning run in the fifth.
Duennenberg had two of Tivy’s hits, and one each came off the bats of Travis White, Abel and Tenery. Duennenberg also was responsible for the Antlers’ lone RBI with the run coming from Tenery.
