LLANO -- David Lopez, representing Center Point, registered a personal best three-mile time of 20:29 to finish just outside the top 25 at Llano’s Late Season Cross Country Meet held Monday, Oct. 12.
Lopez was the best finishing Pirate among 57 runners, and averaged 6:50 per mile over the course.
“His time was a PR, but he wasn’t satisfied. He wants to lower it before the season ends,” said Center Point Coach Shea Seip.
Jose Castenada was 56th in a time of 27:32, and Jayro Frayre came in 57th with 27:34.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.