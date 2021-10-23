Lady Pirates fall to Harper, look to playoffs

CENTER POINT – After a highly-competitive first set against District 29-2A volleyball runnerup Harper, the Lady Pirates ended up falling on Friday to the Lady Longhorns in three sets 21-25, 15-25, 14-25
Kortney Carmouche with four and Iris Lozano with two were kills leaders.
Kaylee Blackledge posted five assists, while Destiny Johnson added three.
Digs were topped by Victoria Beckerson with 11, Blackledge at nine and Lozano saving seven balls.
Carmouche went up for two blocks. Blackledge served three aces.
The loss marked the end of regular season play and leaves Center Point 7-5 in district, 11-18 overall with a three-match skid.
The Lady Pirates and Junction will meet later in the week for a tie-breaker match to decide third and fourth place in district.
The first round of playoff action will be Monday, Nov. 1 or Tuesday, Nov. 2 against either Sabinal or Brackettville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.