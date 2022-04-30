WACO – Tres Cervantes finished the track and field season by representing Our Lady of the Hills at the TAPPS Southern Regional where he posted betters from district marks.
Cervantes was seventh in the 100 meters where he ran 12.02 compared to 12.23 at district.
In his specialty sprint, Cervantes came in fifth in the 200 meters in a time of 23.91m besting the 24.31 at district.
