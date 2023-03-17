Antlers edged 8-7 by Smithson Valley

SPRING BRANCH – Tivy’s opportunity at handing District 26-5A baseball favorite Smithson Valley a loss was turned away when the Rangers came up with four runs in the bottom of the seventh to clip the Antlers 8-7 Thursday, March 16.
“We gave it away at the end,” said Tivy head coach Chris Russ.
Tivy led 5-4 after two innings, 6-4 after six, and was up 7-4 when completing its half of the seventh.
Smithson Valley managed its winning runs with one out to sweep Tivy since it was already the second time for the teams to meet under district scheduling that produces back-to-back contests.
In the first meeting at Antler Field, Tivy lost 9-1 and managed only two hits. At the Rangers’ homefield the Antlers had three extra base raps among 11 total hits.
Kale Lackey homered in Garrett Abel, Stormy Rhodes, and himself with a three-run shot in the second. Eric Tenery and Rhodes doubled.
Tenery, Rhodes, and Austin Eaheart also contributed runs scored. Bailey Blacker also added three RBI, and Guy Flores one.
Tanner Beck in four and two-thirds innings of relief had the most time on the mound as Tivy went through four pitchers. Beck struckout three, walked one, gave up three hits, and two earned runs.
Hayden Kneese took the loss in less than a third when he came on in the seventh. Tenery tossed one-third, and Aiden Cline started, and lasted one and one-third.
Tivy hosts New Braunfels Canyon on Friday.
TIVY ANTLERS v SMITHSON VALLEY
Thursday, March 16
R H E
TIVY – 2 3 0 0 0 1 1 -- 7 11 1
SMITHSON VALLEY -- 1 3 0 0 0 0 4 -- 8 9 0
HR: Kale Lackey
DBL: Eric Tenery, Stormy Rhodes
LP: Hayden Kneese
