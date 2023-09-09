Tivy freshmen blank Billies

A stellar defensive effort coupled with a balanced offensive attack propelled Tivy's freshmen past Fredericksburg 28-0 in sub-varsity football action Thursday, Sep. 7 at Antler Stadium.
Miguel Sanchez, Sam Huff, J.C. Caballero, Cooper Jaimes and Brady Ingram made tackles for lost yardage. Carter Diaz deflected two passes.
Tivy halted the Billies twice on fourth down and short yardage situations, and Gerardo Delgadillo pinned Fredericksburg deep in its own territory with his punting.
For the offense, Aiden Zavala ran for touchdowns from six and nine yards, while Jaimes and Madden Brooks caught TD passes from Seth Shuler. JP Gervin kicked all extra points.
Zavala rushed for 59 yards on 10 carries. Jaimes carried five times for 37 yards on five carries in addition to his scoring catch that traveled seven yards. Brooks had four receptions for 94 yards, with two big catches for 33 and 43 yards.
Shuler threw for 185 yards and was 12-of-18.
Tivy has a 2-1 record that will be pitted against Marble Falls on Thursday at Antler Stadium in a 6:30 p.m. kickoff
