CP's Vela ends season at regional XC meet

CORPUS CHRISTI – Cross country season came to an end when Center Point’s Taylor Vela finished 22nd in the boys Class 2A race at UIL Region-IV competition Monday.
Vela moved up 11 spots from his junior year, but the Pirate senior was not one of the top 10ers racing individually to qualify for state.
Vela’s time over 5K was 19:41, and well behind Connor Bartek and Jose Vanegas-Martinez, both from Goldthwaite, whom Vela placed behind at District 29-2A’s get-together when he was third.
Bartek won regional with 16:14 and Vanegas-Martinez ran 18:39 to claim ninth. Junction’s Calixto Valencia, six places behind Vela at district, jumped past Vela to finish 18th at regional.
San Antonio Stacey, Premont, Santa Maria, and Port Aransas advanced to state as teams.
