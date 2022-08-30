Antler JV, frosh cruise to wins over Panthers

CASTROVILLE – Tivy’s junior varsity football team kicked off its season Thursday with a 10-6 road win over Medina Valley.
In the first quarter a fumble recovery by Justin Hensley led to a 5-yard TD run by Cade Jones followed by Pablo Rivera’s PAT kick.
A 36-yard pass from Cade Jones to Adam Chancellor set up Rivera’s 24-yard field goal that gave Tivy its final points in the third quarter.
The JV hosts Comal Davenport at Antler Stadium in its second game, it will be one of five home games for what is a mostly alternating schedule.
Consecutive home games are planned with Marble Falls (Sept. 15) and Liberty Hill (Sept. 22).
Freshmen
Tivy Blue quarterback Colin Rose passed for one touchdown and ran for a second, and the Antlers rode a solid defensive showing to a 26-0 shutout of visiting Medina Valley Thursday night in 2022 season-opening freshman football action at Antler Stadium.
Jake Zirkel booted two extra points for the Antlers.
Tivy’s Davis Caraway scorched the Panthers for a 62-yard touchdown run down the right sideline midway through the second quarter to get the Antlers on the scoreboard, and Rose hit President Calamaco with a 20-yard scoring strike on Tivy’s next possession to give the Antlers a comfortable 13-0 halftime edge.
Rose’s 3-yard touchdown run with 8:58 left in the fourth quarter and a Zirkel PAT put Tivy ahead 20-0, and Hilton Bock dialed up Calamaco for a 7-yard TD throw late in the quarter.
Tivy’s defense came up with big plays all night. Braden Honeycutt made a leaping interception in the first quarter, George Eastland picked off a Medina Valley pass in the second quarter, and the Antlers turned back a Panther drive to the Tivy 2-yard line just before halftime with back-to-back sacks by Ivan Valadez and Tomas Arreola and a drive-ending tackle by Braeden Borkowski.
Calamaco fell on a Medina Valley fumble in the fourth quarter to set up the Antlers’ final touchdown.
Tivy Blue returns to action next Thursday at Comal Davenport. Game time is 7 p.m.
