Antler JV, freshmen split with Canyon in season finale

In their basketball season finales with New Braunfels Canyon, Antler sub-varsity teams found themselves at 1-1 when both games ended.
Junior Varsity
The junior varsity came up short against Canyon, 50-42.
Sam Ibarra with 10 points, Mason Houston with nine, Andrew Valenzuela with eight and Izaiah Vega with seven accounted for the majority of Tivy’s scoring.
More points were chipped in from Erik Rodriguez, D.J. Rodarte, Maurice King, and Will Jackson.
Freshmen
The Antler freshmen won their game 69-44 over Canyon .
President Calamaco scored 18 points, Anthony Montoya added 16 and Khaleb Ortiz pitched in 12 for the bulk of scoring.
Angel Puno, Jeremiah Wright, Anthony Sanchez, George Eastland, and John Torres managed the rest of the balance.
