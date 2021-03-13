Tivy soccer teams fall to Canyon

Lack of punch at the goal figured in Tivy’s 3-1 loss to New Braunfels Canyon Friday in District 26-5A action at Antler Stadium.
“We got a goal from Fernando Manzano with an assist by Will Robinson, and Josh Shantz had four saves, but it (the match) was same story, different day,” Antler coach Reece Zunker said. “We outplayed them but just couldn’t score. We were tied 1-1 at half and gave up a penalty kick plus another late goal while trying to push to score and tie the match.
“Our kids continue to fight hard, but we lost another starter for the year to a calf injury and are down five starters to injury,” Zunker said.
The Antlers, 3-10-1 against 26-5A foes and 5-11-3 overall, are scheduled to face loop rival Boerne Champion Tuesday before hosting Dripping Springs Wednesday at 6:15 p.m.
-----
In girls' soccer action, Tivy was shut out 4-0 by host New Braunfels Canyon Friday, ending any chance by the Lady Antlers to stay on track in the District 26-5A girls soccer playoff chase.
“Canyon played much faster than us in the first half and capitalized by putting in three goals,” Tivy coach Shannon Sletten said.
Tivy keeper Megan Urbina chalked up 16 saves and three goals against in 70 minutes played, while Ashlee Zirkel had one save and one goal against in the last 10 minutes.
The Lady Antlers, 3-8-2 in district play and 10-10-3, overall, are scheduled to host Boerne Champion on Tuesday and will play at Dripping Springs later this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.